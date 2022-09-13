Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2022: WBD,PTON,RENT,UBER

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 1.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%, leading declines among industry sectors Tuesday after the rise in the August consumer price index exceeded market expectations and increased prospects for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to tame inflation.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 11.4% over year-ago levels during the week ended Sept. 10. Overall sales through the first two weeks of September were up 11.1% year-over-year, the retail industry observer said.

In company news, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) slid 3.7% following reports the media company plans to cut about 30% of the jobs on its sales teams over the next few weeks. In a memo seen by Axios, the company already started a voluntary separation program for selected groups within its US ad teams in June while unnamed sources told the news service that additional layoffs were set to begin Tuesday.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 9.4% after late Monday saying co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi were stepping down. Foley's resignation as executive board chairman took effect immediately while Kushi will continue as chief legal officer through Oct. 3 when Uber (UBER) chief deputy general counsel Tammy Albarran joins the exercise equipment company. Lead independent board member Karen Boone will succeed Foley as board chair, the company said.

Rent the Runway (RENT) dropped over 33% after the apparel rental company cut its FY22 revenue forecast and guided its Q3 revenue below analyst estimates and also disclosed plans to idle about 24% of its corporate workforce. It expects to take $2.5 million in cash charges for severance and other related costs, mostly during the current quarter ending Oct. 31.

