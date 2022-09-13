Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2022: RENT, DRVN, PFGC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 3.6%.

Rent the Runway (RENT) was shedding over 31% after saying it has set a restructuring plan that includes a total workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees.

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) was down more than 6% after it priced an underwritten secondary offering of 7 million common shares by affiliates of Roark Capital Management.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook shared in its Q4 2022 earnings report. For fiscal Q1, PFG said it continues to expect net sales of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion. Performance Food Group shares were recently inactive.

