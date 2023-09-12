Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2023: WRK

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 9 after a 4.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, WestRock (WRK) shares gained about 4% after the company and Smurfit Kappa said they agreed to combine to create a new sustainable packaging company named Smurfit WestRock.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) shares jumped nearly 11% after it overnight reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.52 per share, up from $4.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.33.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment said Tuesday they have closed their transaction to create TKO Group (TKO). Endeavor shares rose nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.