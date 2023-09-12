News & Insights

Markets
WRK

Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2023: WRK

September 12, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.6% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 9 after a 4.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, WestRock (WRK) shares gained about 4% after the company and Smurfit Kappa said they agreed to combine to create a new sustainable packaging company named Smurfit WestRock.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) shares jumped nearly 11% after it overnight reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.52 per share, up from $4.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.33.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment said Tuesday they have closed their transaction to create TKO Group (TKO). Endeavor shares rose nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.