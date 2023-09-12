Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2023: QSR, KO, WRK, CASY, EDR, TKO

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Sept. 9 rose 4.6% from a year earlier after a 4.1% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) shares were little changed. The company said late Monday that its four restaurant brands in the US -- Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons -- renewed agreements with Coca-Cola (KO) until 2033. Coca-Cola fell 1.1%.

WestRock (WRK) shares gained about 3% after the company and Smurfit Kappa said they agreed to combine to create a new sustainable packaging company named Smurfit WestRock.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) shares jumped past 10% after it overnight reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.52 per share, up from $4.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.33.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and World Wrestling Entertainment said they have closed their transaction to create TKO Group (TKO). Endeavor shares rose 1.4%.

