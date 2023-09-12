News & Insights

CASY

Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2023: CASY, WRK, CWH, XLP, XLY

September 12, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) was up nearly 5% in value after it overnight reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.52 per share, compared with $4.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.33.

WestRock (WRK) was over 7% higher after the company and Smurfit Kappa Group said they agreed to create a new holding company named Smurfit WestRock.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was up more than 1% amid plans to acquire Edmundson RV in Edinburgh, Indiana.

