Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2022: WRK,CVNA,USFD,TUEM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, WestRock (WRK) rose 1.2% after Monday announcing an expansion of its CanCollar line with the addition of CanCollar X sustainable beverage packaging for beer, soft drinks or sparkling water, reducing material use by as much as 50% compared with fully enclosed traditional packaging.

Carvana (CVNA) rose over 15% after Piper Sandler raised its stock rating for the online used-car retailer to overweight from neutral but also trimmed its price target by $25 to $73 per share.

US Foods (USFD) climbed 2.1% after the packaged-foods company Monday said it completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, with the facility housing a large assortment of broadline items and also including a demonstration kitchen, training center and an interactive technology center.

Tuesday Morning (TUEM) slumped over 30% after the home goods retailer secured $35 million in new convertible debt financing from a group that includes Retail Ecommerce Ventures and Ayon Capital as well as CEO Fred Hand and other Tuesday Morning executives. The deal also includes a licensing agreement allowing the store chain to sell Pier 1 products along with access to Retail Ecommerce Venture's fulfillment network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.