Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2022: IMBI, RILY, LTH, WRK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.22% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.79%.

iMedia Brands (IMBI) was climbing past 3% after saying it has hired B. Riley Real Estate (RILY) as an advisor to assist in the sale and leaseback of its properties.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was up more than 1% after saying t it has completed the sale-leaseback of an additional five properties for $200 million, bringing the year-to-date total for sale-leaseback transactions to $375 million.

WestRock (WRK) said it has expanded its CanCollar line of multipack products with the addition of CanCollar X sustainable beverage packaging. WestRock was down more than 1% recently.

