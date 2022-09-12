Consumer Sector Update for 09/12/2022: CVNA,USFD,TUEM

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) rose over 11% after Piper Sandler raised its stock rating for the vehicle to overweight from neutral but also trimmed its price target for Carvana shares by $25 to $73 apiece.

US Foods (USFD) climbed 1.9% after the packaged-foods company Monday said it completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, with the facility housing a large assortment of broadline items and also including a demonstration kitchen, training center and an interactive technology center.

Tuesday Morning (TUEM) slumped over 25% after the home goods retailer secured $35 million in new convertible debt financing from a group that includes Retail Ecommerce Ventures and Ayon Capital as well as CEO Fred Hand and other Tuesday Morning executives. The deal also includes a licensing agreement allowing the store chain to sell Pier 1 products along with access to Retail Ecommerce Venture's fulfillment network.

