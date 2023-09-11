News & Insights

Markets
TWNK

Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2023: TWNK, STLA, KXIN

September 11, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher in early trading Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Stock ETF (XLY) advancing 1.6%.

In company news, Hostess Brands (TWNK) rallied 18% after announcing Monday that it had agreed to be acquired by J.M. Smucker (SJM) for about $5.6 billion.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) rose 13.4%, after signing a non-binding acquisition term sheet with WM Motor Holdings, a new energy vehicle company in China with its own intelligent manufacturing factories and two new energy passenger vehicle manufacturing licenses.

Stellantis (STLA) was up 1.5%, after saying it has entered into a share buyback agreement with an independent investment firm for the third tranche of its 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion) share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWNK
STLA
KXIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.