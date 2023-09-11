Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2023: TWNK, STLA, KXIN

Consumer stocks were higher in early trading Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Stock ETF (XLY) advancing 1.6%.

In company news, Hostess Brands (TWNK) rallied 18% after announcing Monday that it had agreed to be acquired by J.M. Smucker (SJM) for about $5.6 billion.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) rose 13.4%, after signing a non-binding acquisition term sheet with WM Motor Holdings, a new energy vehicle company in China with its own intelligent manufacturing factories and two new energy passenger vehicle manufacturing licenses.

Stellantis (STLA) was up 1.5%, after saying it has entered into a share buyback agreement with an independent investment firm for the third tranche of its 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion) share repurchase program.

