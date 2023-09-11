Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2023: SJM, TWNK, DIS, CHTR, SN

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.4%.

In company news, J.M. Smucker (SJM) said it agreed to acquire Twinkies owner Hostess Brands (TWNK) in a cash-and-stock deal worth roughly $5.6 billion, including $900 million of debt. Hostess shares jumped 19%, while J.M. Smucker was down 6%.

Walt Disney (DIS) and Charter Communications (CHTR) said Monday they have reached a multi-year distribution agreement, with the majority of Disney's networks and stations to be immediately restored to Spectrum's video customers. Disney shares added 1.1%, and Charter was up 3.3%.

SharkNinja (SN) shares jumped past 15% after Jefferies started coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $67 price target.

