Consumer Sector Update for 09/11/2023: LFLY, SJM, TWNK, DIS, CHTR, SN

September 11, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 2.7%.

In corporate news, Leafly (LFLY) shares slumped 22%. The company on Monday announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares to help regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) said it agreed to acquire Twinkies owner Hostess Brands (TWNK) in a cash-and-stock deal worth roughly $5.6 billion, including $900 million of debt. Hostess shares jumped more than 19%, while J.M. Smucker was down past 7%.

Walt Disney (DIS) and Charter Communications (CHTR) said Monday they have reached a multiyear distribution agreement, with the majority of Disney's networks and stations to be immediately restored to Spectrum's video customers. Disney shares added 1.4%, and Charter was up 3.2%.

SharkNinja (SN) shares jumped past 15% after Jefferies started coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $67 price target.

