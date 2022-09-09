Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ZUMZ, SE, RH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) advancing more than 1% recently.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) shares were slipping past 13% after it reported fiscal Q2 diluted earnings of $0.16, down from $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46 GAAP.

Sea's (SE) Shopee e-commerce division is shuttering operations in Argentina and winding up local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Sea shares were recently up more than 3%.

RH (RH) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $8.08 per diluted share, down from $8.48 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $6.70 per share. RH shares were climbing more than 1%.

