Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2022: MOGU, KR, FIZZ

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, MOGU (MOGU) gained nearly 26% after the Chinese ecommerce company authorized a new $10 million stock buyback program.

Kroger (KR) rose 6.3% after the grocery chain raised its FY22 outlook and also reported non-GAAP net income and sales for its fiscal Q2 ended August 13 topping Wall Street consensus expectation. The company increased its projected profit this year by $0.10 per share on both sides of its prior guidance range, now expecting between $3.95 to $4.05 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for Kroger to earn $3.96 per share during the 12 months ending Jan. 31, excluding one-time items.

National Beverage (FIZZ) slumped 9.2% after the water and soft drinks bottler late Thursday reported a drop in its fiscal Q1 earnings compared with year-ago levels, trailing analyst estimates, and also missed Wall Street expectations with its sales for the three months ended July 30. The company earned $0.38 per share, down from $0.58 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.55 per share profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.