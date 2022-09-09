Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/09/2022: DKNG,MOGU,KR,FIZZ

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2%.

In company news, DraftKings (DKNG) added 3.9% after saying it was partnering with record producer Steve Aoki, who will support the sports betting platform's development of non-fungible token collections by acting as the brand ambassador for its DraftKings Marketplace. Financial terms were not disclosed.

MOGU (MOGU) gained more than 27% after the Chinese ecommerce company authorized a new $10 million stock buyback program.

Kroger (KR) rose 7.1% after raising its FY22 outlook and also reporting non-GAAP net income and sales for its fiscal Q2 ended Aug. 13 topping Wall Street expectations. The the grocery chain increased its projected profit this year by $0.10 per share on both sides of its prior guidance range, now expecting between $3.95 to $4.05 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for Kroger to earn $3.96 per share during the 12 months ending Jan. 31, excluding one-time items.

National Beverage (FIZZ) slumped 7.3% after the water and soft drinks bottler late Thursday reported a drop in its fiscal Q1 earnings compared with year-ago levels, trailing analyst estimates, and also missed Wall Street expectations with its sales for the three months ended July 30. The company earned $0.38 per share, down from $0.58 a year earlier and lagging the analyst forecast expecting a $0.55 per share profit.

