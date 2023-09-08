Consumer Sector Update for 09/08/2023: SWBI, KR, GME

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed.

In corporate news, Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) shares jumped 13% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and sales that topped estimates by analysts.

Kroger (KR) reported mixed results for fiscal Q2 and said it would pay up to $1.2 billion to US states and local governments and an additional $36 million to Native American tribes to resolve opioid lawsuits against the company. Kroger shares rose 3.9%.

GameStop (GME) shares dropped 6.4%. The US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation against the company's executive chairman over his ownership and abrupt sale of Bed Bath & Beyond shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

