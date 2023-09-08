Consumer Sector Update for 09/08/2023: SLGG, SWBI, KR, GME

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were lower late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

In corporate news, Super League Gaming (SLGG) shares slumped more than 19%.The company announced a one-for-20 reverse stock split to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement, and it's changing its name to Super League Enterprise, effective Monday.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) shares jumped 12% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and sales that topped estimates by analysts.

Kroger (KR) reported mixed results for fiscal Q2 and said it would pay up to $1.2 billion to US states and local governments and an additional $36 million to Native American tribes to resolve opioid lawsuits against the company. Kroger shares rose 4.5%.

GameStop (GME) shares dropped 6.2%. The US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation against the company's executive chairman over his ownership and abrupt sale of Bed Bath & Beyond shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

