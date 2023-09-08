Consumer Sector Update for 09/08/2023: RH, ZUMZ, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.2% recently.

RH (RH) was slipping past 9% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.93 a share, down from $6.12 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.60.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) was shedding over 11% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.44 per share, compared with earnings $0.16 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.67 a share.

Kroger (KR) slipped 0.9% after it reported fiscal Q2 sales of $33.85 billion, down from $34.64 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $34.12 billion.

