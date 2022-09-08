Consumer Sector Update for 09/08/2022: LOVE, MKC, GME, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently unchanged.

Lovesac (LOVE) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.41. Lovesac was up nearly 6% recently.

McCormick (MKC) was slipping nearly 7% after saying preliminary data show its Q3 sales will increase by about 3% from a year ago, absorbing a 3% unfavorable currency impact.

Gamestop (GME) reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.35 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.42 per share. Gamestop was over 5% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.