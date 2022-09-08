Consumer Sector Update for 09/08/2022: EVEX,UAL,AEO,W,WLY

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, Eve Holding (EVEX) gained over 20% on Thursday after United Airlines (UAL) said it made a $15 million follow-on investment in the flying taxi company and signed a conditional purchase agreement for as many as 400 of Eve's four-seat, electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing vehicles. Initial deliveries are expected as soon as 2026, the air carrier said.

John Wiley & Sons (WLY) climbed 11% following an upgrade Thursday of the specialty publisher to market outperform from market perform at CJS Securities, which also raised its price target for the company's shares by $4 to $56.

To the downside, Wayfair (W) fell 3.5% after the online retailer late Wednesday disclosed plans for a $600 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in September 2027 and using a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase its outstanding 2024 and 2025 notes.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) declined nearly 11% after the clothing chain reported a drop in its non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q2 ended July 30, falling to $0.04 per share compared with an adjusted profit of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

