Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2023: SPWH, MAT, GIII, PLAY

September 07, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding about 0.3%.

In company news, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) shares slumped 27% after B. Riley cut its price target to $7 from $12 after the sporting-goods retailer's Q2 results missed estimates.

Mattel (MAT) is estimated to have pocketed 5% of the "Barbie" movie's box office revenue, the New York Times reported Thursday. Mattel shares fell 3.3%.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) shares rose 26% after fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) shares dropped past 5% after the restaurant chain reported below-consensus Q2 revenue.

