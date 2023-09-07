Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2023: MAT, GIII, PLAY

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Mattel (MAT) is estimated to have pocketed 5% of the "Barbie" movie's box office revenue, the New York Times reported Thursday. Mattel shares fell 4.9%.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) shares rose 20% after fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) shares dropped 4.5% after the restaurant chain reported below-consensus Q2 revenue.

