News & Insights

Markets
GIII

Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2023: GIII, ROL, BROS, XLP, XLY

September 07, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down almost 1% recently.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was climbing past 17% after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

Rollins (ROL) was over 8% lower after saying a secondary public offering of about 38.7 million of its common shares by existing Rollins shareholder LOR, was priced at $35 per share.

Dutch Bros (BROS) was down more than 8% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its class A common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIII
ROL
BROS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.