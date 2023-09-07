Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2023: GIII, ROL, BROS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down almost 1% recently.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was climbing past 17% after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

Rollins (ROL) was over 8% lower after saying a secondary public offering of about 38.7 million of its common shares by existing Rollins shareholder LOR, was priced at $35 per share.

Dutch Bros (BROS) was down more than 8% after it launched an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its class A common shares.

