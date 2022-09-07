Markets
TGT

Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2022: TGT, GIII, LOW, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.2% recently.

G-III Apparel Group's (GIII) shares were slipping 0.2% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46.

Target (TGT) will raise about $1 billion through an offering of 4.500% notes due 2032, according to filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Target shares were 0.6% lower recently.

Lowe's (LOW) said it has agreed to sell $1 billion of 4.40% notes due 2025, $1.25 billion of 5% notes due 2023, $1.5 billion of 5.625% notes due 2053 and $1 billion of 5.80% notes due 2062. Lowe's shares were declining 0.3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTGIIILOWXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular