Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2022: TGT, GIII, LOW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.2% recently.

G-III Apparel Group's (GIII) shares were slipping 0.2% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46.

Target (TGT) will raise about $1 billion through an offering of 4.500% notes due 2032, according to filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Target shares were 0.6% lower recently.

Lowe's (LOW) said it has agreed to sell $1 billion of 4.40% notes due 2025, $1.25 billion of 5% notes due 2023, $1.5 billion of 5.625% notes due 2053 and $1 billion of 5.80% notes due 2062. Lowe's shares were declining 0.3% recently.

