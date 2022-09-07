Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2022: ASO,UAL,LW

Consumer stocks were higher in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) rose nearly 15% after beating Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q2 results and the sporting goods retailer also increasing its FY22 earnings forecast. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting net income in a range of $6.75 to $7.50 per share, up from its prior guidance looking for $6.55 to $7.25 per share and continuing to straddle the Capital IQ consensus call expecting normalized per-share earnings of $6.92.

United Airlines (UAL) added 3.7% after the carrier raised its forecast for growth in its Q3 operating revenue to 12% over year-ago levels compared with its prior guidance looking for an 11% increase. The airline also is threatening to exit John F. Kennedy Airport in New York at the end of October unless regulators let it to add more flights, according to media reports.

Lamb Weston (LW) gained 2.2% after the potato processor overnight said it plans to invest around $240 million in a new french fry facility in Argentina. The new facility is projected to produce over 200 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products each year once construction is completed in mid-2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.