Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2021: FFIE, GENI, CZR, ELY

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) slid almost 12% after Tuesday saying it would use a direct sales strategy leveraging its online platforms for sales network expansion to market its luxury robotic electric vehicles. The company also said it was actively looking for flagship store locations in New York and Los Angeles in addition to creating partner-owned showrooms and stores.

Genius Sports (GENI) was 1.0% lower, giving back a nearly 3% opening advance that followed the company Tuesday announcing a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to provide the casino operator with NFL, NASCAR and English Premier League sport-data content. Caesars shares were 2.5% higher this afternoon.

Callaway Golf (ELY) was carding a 3.1% gain after the golf supplies raised its Q3 FY21 financial outlooks to reflect better-than-expected performances by its golfing apparel and Topgolf entertainment businesses, along with steps it took to mitigate some supply-chain issues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.