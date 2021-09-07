Consumer Sector Update for 09/07/2021: EAT,FFIE,GENI,CZR,ELY

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Brinker International (EAT) rose 1.4% after saying that its first virtual brand, It's Just Wings, has partnered with YOKE, which helps college athletes monetize their name and likeness, to sign up 125 college football players to become It's Just Wings ambassadors. The partnership also includes two YOKE events later this year.

Callaway Golf (ELY) was posting a 4.1% gain after the golf supplies raised its Q3 FY21 financial outlooks to reflect better-than-expected performances by its golfing apparel and Topgolf entertainment businesses, along with steps it took to mitigate some supply-chain issues.

Genius Sports (GENI) was 0.3% higher, giving most of a nearly 3% opening advance that followed the company Tuesday announcing a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to provide the casino operator with NFL, NASCAR and English Premier League sport-data content. Caesars shares were 3.9% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) slid over 14% after Tuesday saying it would use a direct sales strategy leveraging its online platforms for sales network expansion to market its luxury robotic electric vehicles. The company also said it was actively looking for flagship store locations in New York and Los Angeles in addition to creating partner-owned showrooms and stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.