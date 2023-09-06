Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2023: HOG, WE, DBGI

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.1% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 2 after a 4.2% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Harley-Davidson (HOG) shares were rising almost 2.8% after the company said Wednesday its board approved the buyback of up to 10 million additional common shares.

WeWork (WE) said Wednesday it will renegotiate almost all of its leases with landlords globally and expects to exit "unfit and underperforming" locations. The shares were falling nearly 2%.

Digital Brands (DBGI) slumped 23% after saying it closed an offering of 513,875 shares of common stock, together with accompanying common stock warrants, at $9.73 per share and accompanying warrants in a private placement.

