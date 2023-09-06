News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2023: ACI, KR, JBSS, THS, DBGI, XLP, XLY

September 06, 2023

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher recently while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.2%.

Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR) are nearing a deal to sell certain stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers to secure regulatory approval for their merger, media outlets reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Albertsons was climbing past 1% pre-bell.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) was 2% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire certain assets from Treehouse Foods (THS) relating to its snack bars business for about $63 million in cash.

Digital Brands (DBGI) was shedding over 15% in value after saying it closed an offering of 513,875 shares of common stock, together with accompanying common stock warrants, at $9.73 per share and accompanying warrants in a private placement.

