Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2022: NBEV, CHD, BQ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.5%.

NewAge (NBEV) was down more than 7%, offsetting a portion of gains that followed the announcement that the company has received bankruptcy court approval of its "first day" motions, including access to a $16 million debtor-in-possession financing facility.

Church & Dwight (CHD) said it has agreed to acquire Hero, owner of the acne-treatment brand Hero Mighty Patch, for $630 million in cash and stock. The company's shares were recently slipping past 1%.

Boqii Holding (BQ) said Kai Fang has resigned as chief strategy officer due to personal reasons. Boqii was up nearly 2% recently.

