CHD

Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2022: CHD,ECOM,CVS,SGFY,BBBY

MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Church & Dwight (CHD) fell 4.6% after the household products company Tuesday cut its FY22 earnings forecast by $0.05 per share to $2.97 per share to reflect the impact of its proposed acquisition of Hero Mighty Patch, with the $630 million purchase of the acne treatment expected to close before the end of the year. It also trimmed its projected sale growth this year to 2% to 4% from a prior range looking for a 4% to 5% increase over year-ago levels.

CVS Health's (CVS) was 0.7% lower this afternoon, giving back a less than 1% morning advance, after late Monday announcing its $8 billion buyout of home health care provider Signify Health (SGFY). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, the pharmacy chain will pay $30.50 in cash for each Signify share, or about 6% above its last closing price. Signify shares were 1% higher in recent trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped almost 19% following the death of chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal late Friday. Chief accounting officer Laura Crossen was selected to succeed Arnal on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO, the retailer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Among gainers, ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) rose over 55% after the ecommerce software-as-a-service company agreed to a $665 million buyout offer from privately held CommerceHub, which is proposing to pay $23.10 in cash for each ChannelAdvisor share, representing a 57.1% premium over Friday's closing price.

CHDECOMCVSSGFYBBBY

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

