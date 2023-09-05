Consumer Sector Update for 09/05/2023: UAL, MANU, XXII, WBD

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) shares fell 2.4%. The company on Tuesday lifted the ground stop for the US and Canada after asking the US Federal Aviation Administration to pause the airline's departures nationwide due to a computer issue.

Manchester United (MANU) shares slumped 18% after a report that the Glazer family intends to take the club off the market because offers have not met their price expectations, Bloomberg News reported, citing the Mail on Sunday.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares jumped 21% after the company said Tuesday its board started to assess alternatives for its tobacco assets.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lowered its full-year profit outlook as Hollywood actor and writer strikes persist. The shares still rose 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.