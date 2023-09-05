News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/05/2023: UAL, MANU, XXII, WBD

September 05, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) shares fell 2.4%. The company on Tuesday lifted the ground stop for the US and Canada after asking the US Federal Aviation Administration to pause the airline's departures nationwide due to a computer issue.

Manchester United (MANU) shares slumped 18% after a report that the Glazer family intends to take the club off the market because offers have not met their price expectations, Bloomberg News reported, citing the Mail on Sunday.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares jumped 21% after the company said Tuesday its board started to assess alternatives for its tobacco assets.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lowered its full-year profit outlook as Hollywood actor and writer strikes persist. The shares still rose 0.6%.

