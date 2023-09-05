Consumer Sector Update for 09/05/2023: TCOM, NAAS, MGA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Trip.com (TCOM) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 5.11 Chinese renminbi ($0.70) per diluted share, swinging from a loss of 0.31 renminbi per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 3.63 renminbi. Trip.com was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

NaaS Technology (NAAS) was marginally declining after saying LMR Partners Limited has completed the purchase of $40 million of notes convertible into American depositary shares representing the company's ordinary shares.

Magna International (MGA) said it will start producing its Gen5 front camera module system for an original equipment manufacturer in Europe in late September. Magna International was slightly lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.