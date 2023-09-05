News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/05/2023: MANU, WBD, XXII

September 05, 2023

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

In company news, Manchester United (MANU) shares slumped past 19% after a report that the Glazer family intends to take the club off the market because offers have not met their price expectations, Bloomberg News reported, citing a report in the Mail On Sunday.

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares jumped past 16% after the company said Tuesday its board has started a process to assess strategic alternatives for its tobacco assets.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lowered its full-year profit outlook as striking Hollywood writers and actors continue to weigh on the company's financial performance. The shares were rising 2.6%.

