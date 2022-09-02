Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/02/2022: LULU, CLEU, SBUX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.5% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up nearly 1% recently.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was rallying nearly 11% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.20, up from $1.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.86.

China Liberal Education Holdings (CLEU) was nearly 4% higher after saying it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Wanwang Investment, an operator of colleges in China.

Starbucks (SBUX) said Laxman Narasimhan will join the company as incoming chief executive officer on Oct. 1, before assuming the CEO role on April 1, 2023. Starbucks shares were recently up 0.2%.

