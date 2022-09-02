Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/02/2022: CTHR,LULU,JOAN

Consumer stocks turned moderately lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.4%.

In company news, Charles & Colvard (CTHR) dropped 3.3% after the jewelry and gemstones company reported a break-even level for fiscal Q4, compared with a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales declined 4% from year-ago levels.

JOANN (JOAN) was down 1.5% this afternoon, reversing a nearly 5% morning advance, that followed the retailer late Thursday reporting mixed Q2 results, posting a wider-than-expected net loss for the 13 weeks ended July 30 and topping Wall Street forecasts for sales.

lululemon athletica (LULU) jumped 6.5% after the yoga-wear seller reported fiscal Q2 results that topped Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year earnings and sales forecasts.

