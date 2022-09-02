Consumer Sector Update for 09/02/2022: CRTD,CTHR,LULU,JOAN

Consumer stocks were adding to their midday retreat, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both dropping 1.2% late in Friday trading.

In company news, Creatd (CRTD) was plunging over 28% late in Friday trading, earlier sinking 38% to a record low of $0.34 per share, after the internet marketplace said its stock listing will shift to the over-the-counter market next week following a delisting decision by the Nasdaq stock market for failing to maintain at least $2.5 million in stockholders' equity. Creatd said it plans an appeal and will also apply for reinstatement after completing a planned rights offering.

Charles & Colvard (CTHR) dropped 2.1% after the jewelry and gemstones company saw its fiscal Q4 net income fall to $0.00 per share compared with a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year while net sales declined 4% from year-ago levels.

Among gainers, JOANN (JOAN) was hanging on for a 0.3% gain this afternoon, giving back most of a nearly 5% mid-morning advance that followed the retailer overnight reporting mixed Q2 results, posting a wider-than-expected net loss for the 13 weeks ended July 30 but also topping Wall Street forecasts with its Q2 sales.

Lululemon athletica (LULU) jumped 6.2% after the yoga-wear seller topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q2 results and it also raised its FY22 earnings and sales forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.20 per share during the three months ended July 31, up from $1.65 per share during the year-ago quarter, while net sales increased 29% to $1.87 billion. Analysts had been expecting $1.86 per share and $1.81 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.