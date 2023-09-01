News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2023: LULU, TGT, UPS

September 01, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In company news, Lululemon (LULU) shares rose 5% after the athletic apparel retailer reported upbeat Q2 results and boosted its full-year outlook.

United Parcel Service (UPS) offered early retirement buyouts to 167 senior pilots amid declining package volume, Louisville, Kentucky-based television station WDRB said Thursday, citing an emailed statement. The shares were down 1%.

Target (TGT) said it will invest $100 million in additional sortation facilities to expand its next-day delivery capabilities. The shares fell 1%.

