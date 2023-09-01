Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2023: LOVE, LULU, UPS, TGT

Consumer stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each down about 0.9%.

In company news, Lovesac (LOVE) shares rose more than 11% after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary fiscal Q2 results.

Lululemon (LULU) shares rose past 6% after the athletic apparel retailer reported upbeat Q2 results and boosted its full-year outlook.

United Parcel Service (UPS) offered early retirement buyouts to 167 senior pilots amid declining package volume, Louisville, Kentucky-based television station WDRB said Thursday, citing an emailed statement. The shares were down 0.7%.

Target (TGT) said it will invest $100 million in additional sortation facilities to expand its next-day delivery capabilities. Target shares fell 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.