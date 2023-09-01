Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2023: DDL, LULU, OXM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.7% higher recently.

Dingdong (DDL) was slipping past 9% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 0.02 Chinese renminbi ($0.003) per diluted share, down from 0.06 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was climbing by 2.6% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, up from $2.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.54.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was over 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.45 per diluted share, down from $3.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $3.37.

