News & Insights

Markets
DDL

Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2023: DDL, LULU, OXM, XLP, XLY

September 01, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.7% higher recently.

Dingdong (DDL) was slipping past 9% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 0.02 Chinese renminbi ($0.003) per diluted share, down from 0.06 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was climbing by 2.6% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, up from $2.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.54.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was over 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.45 per diluted share, down from $3.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $3.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDL
LULU
OXM
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.