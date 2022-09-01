Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2022: SIG,PSNY,DLTH

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.7%.

In company news, Signet Jewelers (SIG) slid over 12% after the retailer reported declines in its fiscal Q2 results compared with year-ago levels and guided full-year sales below Wall Street views.

Polestar (PSNY) declined over 12% after the luxury electric-car manufacturer saw its net loss for the six months ended June 30 widen to $1.65 per share compared with a $1.63 per share loss during the first six months of 2021. Analyst estimates weren't available.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) fell 2.8%, paring most of an early 15% slide to its lowest price since July 2020, after missing expectations for fiscal Q2. The apparel company earned $0.07 per share on $141.5 million in sales during the three months ended July 31 compared with the analyst mean looking for $0.16 per share and $156.2 million, respectively.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

