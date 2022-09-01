Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2022: OLLI, LE, CPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.37% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.33%.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) was slipping past 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.33.

Lands' End (LE) was over 9% lower after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.48 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.13.

Campbell Soup (CPB) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.56. Campbell Soup was recently down more than 5%.

