Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2022: HRL,SIG,PSNY,DLTH

Consumer stocks turned narrowly positive this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) adding 0.2%, reversing a midday decline.

In company news, Hormel Foods (HRL) fell 6.8% after the processed meats company missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q3 earnings and also lowered its FY22 profit forecast, citing the ongoing impact of rising costs of operations, logistics and raw materials. The company earned $0.40 per share during its Q3 ended July 31, improving on a $0.32 per share profit during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) slid 13% after the retailer reported declines in its fiscal Q2 results compared with year-ago levels and guided full-year sales below Wall Street views.

Polestar (PSNY) declined 12% after the luxury electric-car manufacturer saw its net loss for the six months ended June 30 widen to $1.65 per share compared with a $1.63 per share loss during the first six months of 2021. Analyst estimates weren't available.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) fell 3.1%, paring most of an early 15% slide to its lowest price since July 2020, after missing Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q2 results. The apparel company earned $0.07 per share on $141.5 million in sales during the three months ended July 31 compared with the analyst mean looking for $0.16 per share and $156.2 million, respectively.

