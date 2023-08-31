Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2023: DLTH, DG, CHWY, CAL

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Duluth Holdings (DLTH) shares slumped 14%. The company swung to a fiscal Q2 net loss as sales fell, and it said Chief Financial Officer Dave Loretta will step down on Sept. 15.

Dollar General (DG) shares fell 12% as Oppenheimer and JPMorgan downgraded the stock after the retailer's fiscal Q2 earnings and net sales missed consensus estimates.

Chewy (CHWY) shares dropped 12% after Evercore ISI downgraded the company's stock to in line from outperform and cut the price target to $35 from $53.

Caleres (CAL) jumped 16%. The company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

