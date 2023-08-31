News & Insights

DG

Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2023: DG, HRL, CHWY, XLP, XLY

August 31, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were flat recently.

Dollar General (DG) was shedding over 17% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, down from $2.98 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.47.

Hormel Foods (HRL) was flat after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, down from $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Chewy (CHWY) was down more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.15, unchanged from last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.09.

