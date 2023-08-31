News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2023: DG, CHWY, CAL

August 31, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Dollar General (DG) shares fell past 12% after Oppenheimer and JPMorgan downgraded the retailer following the release of its fiscal Q2 earnings and net sales that missed consensus estimates.

Chewy (CHWY) shares fell more than 11% after Evercore ISI downgraded the company's stock to in line from outperform and cut the price target to $35 from $53.

Caleres (CAL) stock jumped past 15%. The company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings Thursday of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.38 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.88.

