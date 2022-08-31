Markets
NBEV

Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2022: NBEV, BBBY, CHWY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.9% recently.

NewAge (NBEV) was shedding over 38% in value after the company and certain of its subsidiaries initiated a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was retreating by more than 30% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of about $1.45 billion on an interim basis. The company is also expecting comparable sales to fall by about 26%, as compared with the year-ago quarter.

Chewy (CHWY) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11 per share. Chewy was declining nearly 10% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBEVBBBYCHWYXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular