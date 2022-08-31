Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2022: NBEV, BBBY, CHWY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.3% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.9% recently.

NewAge (NBEV) was shedding over 38% in value after the company and certain of its subsidiaries initiated a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was retreating by more than 30% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of about $1.45 billion on an interim basis. The company is also expecting comparable sales to fall by about 26%, as compared with the year-ago quarter.

Chewy (CHWY) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11 per share. Chewy was declining nearly 10% recently.

