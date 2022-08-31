Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2022: EXPR,BBBY,CHWY,BF-A,BF-B

Markets
Consumer stocks turned moderately lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sliding 0.3%, reversing a midday advance, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was falling 0.4%.

In company news, Express (EXPR) plunged 21% after the apparel retailer Wednesday reported a smaller Q2 profit compared with the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 1.6% but still lagged the single-analyst estimate polled by Capital IQ. It also reversed its FY22 profit forecast, now projecting a net loss in a range of $0.16 to $0.22 per share instead of its prior guidance expecting FY22 earnings of $0.24 to $0.36 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped over 20% after the company unveiled several cost-reduction measures and other strategic changes, including eliminating about 20% of its workforce and shuttering 150 lower-producing stores. The company also said it likely generated around $1.45 billion in sales during its fiscal Q2 ended Aug. 27, trailing the analyst estimate of $1.50 billion.

Chewy (CHWY) declined 7.8% after the pet-supplies company reported Q2 sales trailing analyst expectations and also lowered its FY22 sales outlook below the Wall Street consensus view. The company is now projecting sales this year in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.0 billion, down from its prior call expecting $10.2 billion to $10.4 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $10.26 billion in FY22 sales.

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) was slipping 1.2%, giving back a small mid-morning gain, after the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and other spirits and wine reported net income of $0.52 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended July 31, improving on a $0.40 per share profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 11.5% to $1.01 billion, also topping the $976.2 million analyst view.

