Consumer Sector Update for 08/31/2022: BBBY,CHWY,BF.A,BF.B

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 0.2%.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped 22% after the company unveiled several cost-reduction measures and other strategic changes, including eliminating about 20% of its workforce and shuttering 150 lower-producing stores. The company also said it likely generated around $1.45 billion in sales during its fiscal Q2 ended August 27, trailing the analyst mean expecting $1.50 billion in Q2 sales.

Chewy (CHWY) declined 9.2% after the pet supplies company reported Q2 sales trailing analyst expectations and also lowered its FY22 sales outlook below the Wall Street consensus view. The company is now projecting sales this year in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.0 billion, down from its prior call expecting $10.2 billion to $10.4 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $10.26 billion in FY22 sales.

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) was slipping 0.4%, giving back a small mid-morning gain, after the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and other spirits and wine reported net income of $0.52 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended July 31, improving on a $0.40 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 11.5% to $1.01 billion, also topping the $976.2 million analyst mean.

