Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2023: BF.A, BF.B, QSR, AMZN

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) class A shares fell nearly 5% and class B shares dropped 4% after fiscal Q1 earnings fell unexpectedly.

Amazon (AMZN) has been warned by the US Food and Drug Administration that it may face legal action over the alleged sales of "unapproved" drugs on its e-commerce platform, the Financial Times reported. Amazon was rising 0.1%.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King unit has to face a lawsuit alleging that in-store pictures of its Whopper made the burger appear 35% bigger than it actually is, Reuters reported Tuesday. Restaurant Brands shares rose 1%.

