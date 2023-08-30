Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2023: BF.A, BF.B, PVH, GOTU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slightly lower recently.

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) was more than 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.53.

PVH (PVH) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.98, down from $2.08 a year earlier but still topping the $1.75 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) was up more than 3% saying it swung to Q2 profit of 0.21 renminbi ($0.03) per diluted American depositary share from a loss of 0.19 renminbi per ADS last year.

